2 dead, 6 hurt in shooting during Halloween celebrations in Orlando A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO -- Two people were shot and six people were injured during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Friday.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police said. The victims range in age from 19 to 39.

Police said about 100 officers were working in the downtown area at the time of the shooting.

There was no word on a motive.

