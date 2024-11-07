2 Jewish students showing support for Israel attacked outside DePaul Lincoln Park campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University official said two Jewish students visibly showing support for Israel were physically attacked outside the Lincoln Park campus Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter to the campus, university president Robert Manuel said the attack happened at about 2:30 p.m. in front of the Student Center. He said masked attackers punched the students, who were injured but declined medical treatment.

"We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul's values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual. The university is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to investigate this incident so that they can determine whether to classify it as a hate crime that targeted our students because of their Jewish identity. We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident," Manuel wrote.

The president said the university will work to ensure safety for all students of their diverse community, and said he recognizes that for a "significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity."

If you have any information about the incident, reach out to DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777 in Lincoln Park or 312-362-8400 for the Loop campus.

