2 motorcyclists killed in Glenwood crash, Illinois State Police say

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two motorcyclists were killed in a south suburban crash on Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

ISP troopers responded to the crash in Glenwood on Illinois Route 394, just north of Dyer Road, around 9:50 p.m.

One motorcyclist was heading northbound and rear-ended another motorcycle, causing them both to crash.

One motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the motorcyclists as 24-year-old Sarah Gudeman. The other motorcyclist's identity was not immediately known.

ISP said the roadway was closed during the investigation and reopened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

ISP said the investigation is active and did not immediately provide further information.