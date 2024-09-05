2 police officers critically wounded in Macomb shooting near WIU

MACOMB, Ill. (WLS) -- Two police officers in Macomb are in critical condition after being shot Wednesday, police said.

The officers were shot while in the process of serving a warrant in the 300-block of North Normal Street, not far from Western Illinois University, police said.

The officers were transported to the hospital, where they were in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said that there is not an active threat to the community. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

