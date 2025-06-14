Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman killed, State Sen. John Hoffman hurt in 'targeted' attack

A manhunt is now underway for the gunman who was impersonating a police officer.

MINNESOTA -- A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot and killed, and a state senator and his wife were shot and wounded in an "act of targeted political violence" at their homes early Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

A manhunt is now underway for the gunman who was impersonating a police officer, authorities said. The gunman attacked by knocking on the doors and asking the victims to come out, police said.

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman are shown in these undated file photos. AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File / Minnesota House of Representatives | Minnesota Senate

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were shot and killed in what appears to be a "politically-motivated assassination," Walz said at a news conference.

"She was a formidable public servant," the governor said of his friend. "She is irreplaceable."

State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife were both shot multiple times and underwent surgery, the governor said.

"We're cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

The two shooting locations are a few miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Hoffman and his wife were shot around 2 a.m. in Champlin, Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans said.

After Hoffman was shot, officers were heading to pro-actively check on Hortman when they encountered the suspect at Hortman's home around 3:35 a.m., Evans said.

The officers found a person who was dressed as a police officer -- wearing a vest and a badge, and with a Taser and other equipment -- at the door, coming out of Hortman's house, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers; gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape and flee on foot, authorities said.

The suspect's vehicle -- which looked like a police vehicle, including police lights -- was in Hortman's driveway, authorities said.

A list of other possible targets was retrieved from the suspect's vehicle, authorities said. Police said the list had "many lawmakers," including the victims.

Security resources have been dispatched to protect those people named on the list, authorities said.

The gunman did say something to the victims, police said, but authorities did not reveal what that was.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency is "fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she's "closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers."

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said in a statement.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called the victims close friends and said they're "devoted to their families and public service."

"This is a stunning act of violence. I'm thankful for all the law enforcement who are responding in real time," she said. "My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families."

Hortman was the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, formerly the Minnesota Democratic party chair, said he's friends with both Hoffman and Hortman.

Martin wrote on social media that he's "completely heartbroken" and "praying hard for both families."

With the manhunt ongoing, police are urging community members to be cautious. Police warned, if an officer comes to your door, call 911 to confirm that the officer is supposed to be there.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.