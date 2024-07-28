2 women killed, another critically injured in hit-and-run on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women died and another is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park on Sunday.

A White Dodge SUV sped past a stop sign and crashed into a green Buick sedan at the intersection.

Two women, aged 34 and 47 died at the scene, according to Chicago police.

A woman, 32, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police later said the Dodge was left at the scene and the driver ran away on foot northbound on Kedzie. No one in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.

