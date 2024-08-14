Nearly 200 pets rescued from Hurricane Debby arrive in Chicago for Clear The Shelters adoption event

The animals are hoping to find their forever home at the 10th annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 200 pets that were displaced by Hurricane Debby arrived in Chicago on Wednesday to find their forever homes.

The animals were rescued from shelters that were affected by rising floodwaters in Coastal South Carolina.

They arrive ahead of Saturday's 10th annual Clear the Shelters event hosted by the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Nearly 175 pets include puppies, dogs, cats, kitten, guinea pigs, rabbits and more will be available for adoption.

All fees will be waived.

The event will be at the River North location at 157 West Grand Avenue. It will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about Clear the Shelters, click here.

