77 new citizens take Oath of Allegiance in Wheaton, plan to vote in US for the 1st time

The Honorable Young B. Kim swore in 77 new United States citizens at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Illinois Monday ahead of the 2024 election.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A fresh batch of newly-minted Americans are ready to make sure their voices are heard in Tuesday's election.

Dozens of people took the Oath of Allegiance on Monday morning in west suburban Wheaton, officially becoming United States citizens.

These new Americans have every intention of exercising their right to vote.

The Honorable Young B. Kim swore in new citizens at Cantigny Park. Kim, now a federal judge, was once himself a young immigrant boy from South Korea.

This naturalization ceremony is the culmination of an extensive effort to become United States citizens. One woman told ABC7 it took her 12 years.

"It is extremely surreal. I don't think it has hit me yet," said Veronika Zajarckonjevic.

"Honestly, the first reaction was getting the goosebumps, hearing that, and just waiting for that moment," said Maaz Iqbal.

"Very overwhelmed, but like happy feelings. It's over with. It's been a long process," said Noelle Codd.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was among those in attendance, offering his congratulations and encouragement to take part in another American tradition.

"I believe that we are a better nation because of immigrants, and we should be open and honest about that reality. So, this is a special treat today, and incidentally, they're all eligible to register to vote today," Durbin said.

Many of these new citizens say exercising their right to vote is at the core of the American experience, a chance to elect leaders who they believe will create a better future.

"Now, it's my country, and I have a voice, and I have a vote. That's great. That's awesome, because you want to give something to give something to the country. So, the country, the country is giving me a lot these six years, and now I want to return that," said Jose Diaz.

"U.S. is a democracy, and I am so grateful be a part of that and to be able to make an impact in the upcoming elections," Codd said.

"I have a feeling I have a say in what is, you know, what is going to happen tomorrow. I always felt like I couldn't vote. So, I felt like I am missing something. Now it feels like a full circle for me, right?" Zajarckonjevic said.

Seventy-seven people from 31 countries became U.S. citizens there Monday, and while ABC7 did not talk to all of them, everyone ABC7 did speak with said voting in this election is the first thing on their to-do list.