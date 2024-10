Early voting begins in Indiana Tuesday

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Early voting begins Tuesday in Indiana.

Lake County residents will be able to vote at eleven different locations. Seven sites will open in Porter County.

The number of early voting sites in Indiana will expand across the state beginning on October 26.

Voters need only bring their photo identification card to any early voting location in their home county.

For more information, visit the Indiana secretary of state's website.