Chicago-area schools named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools | See full list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Department of Education has named some Chicago-area schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The national recognition is given to schools based on academic performance or closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

Although 420 schools can be nominated only 356 schools were given the 2024 cohort.

Eighteen Illinois schools will have the honor to wave a National Blue Ribbon School award flag:

-Arlington Heights - John Hersey High School, Township HSD 214.

-Arlington Heights - St. Viator High School, Archdiocese of Chicago.

-Chicago - Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy, City of Chicago SD 299.

-Chicago - St Josaphat School, Archdiocese of Chicago.

-Dunlap - Dunlap Middle School, Dunlap CUSD 323.

-Elmhurst - Jefferson Elementary School, Elmhurst SD 205.

-Frankfort - Hickory Creek Middle School, Frankfort CCSD 157C.

-Geneva - Heartland Elementary School, Geneva CUSD 304.

-Green Oaks - Oak Grove School, Oak Grove SD 68.

-Hawthorn Woods - Lake Zurich Middle School - N Campus, Lake Zurich CUSD 95.

-Hickory Hills - H. H. Conrady Junior High School, North Palos SD 117.

-Lake Zurich - Lake Zurich High School, Lake Zurich CUSD 95.

-Maryville - Maryville Elementary School, Collinsville CUSD 10.

-Mascoutah - Mascoutah Elementary School, Mascoutah CUSD 19.

-Naperville - Naperville Central High School, Naperville CUSD 203.

-Naperville - Neuqua Valley High School, Indian Prairie CUSD 204.

-Naperville - Scott Elementary School, Naperville CUSD 203.

-Palos Heights - Palos East Elementary School, Palos CCSD 118.

California had 33 schools recognized, Texas had 31 and New York had 21.

To see the full national list of winning schools, click here.

https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/awardwinners/

READ ALSO | Mayor Brandon Johnson tells Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to resign, sources say