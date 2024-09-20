Mayor Brandon Johnson tells CPS CEO Pedro Martinez he wants him out as head of district: sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple sources told ABC7 Chicago that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has told Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez he no longer wants him as head of the school district.

Earlier this month, the CPS CEO received more support from aldermen, as he wrestles with how to pay for a new contract for teachers and deals with an internal power struggle.

Since CPS students returned to school, Johnson and Martinez have appeared at public events together.

The two have appeared cordial, as rumors have swirled for weeks that the mayor is trying push Martinez out.

On Friday, sources confirmed the rumors.

Over 400 principals and assistant principals signed a letter of support for Martinez. Over 15 aldermen also did the same, including former Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack.

"I signed it because I really just saw a lot of animosity and a lot of pushback on all the plans and policies that he's trying to push," said Waguespack, alderman for the 32nd Ward.

Waguespack said the animosity is coming from the Chicago Teachers Union, as teachers push for a new contract. CTU President Stacy Davis Gates has been critical of Martinez for rejecting a high interest loan proposal to pay for the contract.

As Martinez tries to tune out the outside noise, the challenges he faces include paying for a new teachers contract and an expected $500 million budget deficit next school year.

