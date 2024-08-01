Women's gymnastics individual all-around updates: Simone Biles, Suni Lee begin quest for gold

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are back on the mat Thursday for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final.

The veteran Team USA stars, who helped add the team's fourth Olympics gold medal on Tuesday, will compete in four rotations: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Biles, who won the individual all-around in Rio in 2016, and Lee, who won the individual title in Tokyo in 2021, are the first former all-around winners to face off in an Olympic individual all-around event.

Team USA from left to right, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera celebrate at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

If she wins today, Biles would become the first gymnast ever, male or female, to win the all-around eight years apart. Biles, a favorite to win in Tokyo, dropped out of the event to focus on her mental health.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Algeria's Kaylia Nemour will be among the top gymnasts competing for a sport on the podium as well.

In winning gold earlier this week, Biles became the most-decorated American gymnast in history with eight medals. She broke a tie with the great Shannon Miller for most overall medals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.