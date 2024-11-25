The only presidential election that was worse was in 1996.

2024 presidential election had Chicago's 2nd lowest voter turnout in the last 80 years, board says

The Chicago Board of Elections reports that only about 67.9% of registered voters turned out in this election.

The Chicago Board of Elections reports that only about 67.9% of registered voters turned out in this election.

The Chicago Board of Elections reports that only about 67.9% of registered voters turned out in this election.

The Chicago Board of Elections reports that only about 67.9% of registered voters turned out in this election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The long lines at polling places in the weeks leading up to the election suggested high voter turnout, and Chicago election officials early on said they expected near record numbers.

But that wasn't the case.

The Chicago Board of Elections reported that only about 67.9% of registered voters turned out in this election.

The only presidential election that was worse was in 1996.

The highest turnout among age groups was those 25-to-34.

"We matched some of the trends that happen nationally and across the state of Illinois, far less voters showing up on Election Day," Max Bever with the Chicago Board of Elections said. "When the dust settled, it looks like we have only around 45% of voters who showed up."

Another possible factor was Kamala Harris' early support may have plateaued too soon.

"I think it's because we are such a deeply blue state that there was a presumption that, you know, the Democratic candidate was going to win hands down," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said. "There was a lot of optimism about Kamala Harris, and maybe that led people to believe they didn't have to show up at the polls."

A bright spot in this election was in the 44th Ward where the Chicago Board of Elections said more than 96% of registered voters cast their ballot.

That high level of interest is something that was readily evident to Ellen Rosenfeld who capitalized on it to win a seat in the 4th district school board race.

"I had voters say to me, 'I came out just to vote for the elected school board.' So, I believe it drove quite a bit of the voters out to make their voices heard, because they care about CPS, they care about the kids, and they care about what happens to our city," Rosenfeld said.

"Out of everyone would cast their ballots. Nearly 80% of people voted within those school board races. That is a very high percentage, wise, when you look at school board races across the country," Bever added.

That data reaffirming the old mantra that "all politics is local."

