Shamrock Shuffle to bring thousands of runners downtown Chicago | See full list of street closures

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K run will bring thousands of runners ans street closures to downtown Chicago on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's running season gets underway Sunday with the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the 8K run through the heart of downtown, celebrating Saint Patrick's Day.

Some road closures in and around Grant Park were already in place this weekend, and more can be expect more overnight Saturday and Sunday morning.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications released the following street closure schedule:

Monday, March 17 at 6 a.m. (anticipated opening, Wednesday, March 26 at 3 p.m.)

-Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Saturday, March 22 at 6 a.m. (anticipated opening, Sunday, March 23)

-Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.(opens at 2 p.m.)

-Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Ida B. Wells Dr.(opens at 1 p.m.)

-Balbo Drive from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. (opens at 2 p.m.)

-Jackson Blvd from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Laker Shore Drive. (opens at 1 p.m.)

-Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. (opens at 1 p.m.)

Sunday, March 23 at 2 a.m. (anticipated opening, Sunday, March 23)

-Congress Plaza at Michigan Ave. from Van Buren St. to Harrison St. (opens at 1 p.m.)

-Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (reopens at 11 a.m.)

-Columbus Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St. (reopens at 11 a.m.)

Sunday, March 23, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. (anticipated opening, Sunday, March 23)

-Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave. to Congress Plaza (closes at 6 a.m., opens at 1 p.m.)

-Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. (closes at 7 a.m., opens at noon)

Sunday, March 23, between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Streets will open as runners pass through the area:

-Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

-Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

-State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

-Wacker Drive from State St. to Washington Blvd.

-Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

-State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

-Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

-Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

-Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

-Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

-Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.