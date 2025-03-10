Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2025: River dyeing, parades to take place this weekend | What to know

When is St. Patrick's Day 2025? The Chicago River dyeing and parades will take place this weekend. Here's what to know.

When is St. Patrick's Day 2025? The Chicago River dyeing and parades will take place this weekend. Here's what to know.

When is St. Patrick's Day 2025? The Chicago River dyeing and parades will take place this weekend. Here's what to know.

When is St. Patrick's Day 2025? The Chicago River dyeing and parades will take place this weekend. Here's what to know.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day celebrations will take place this weekend in Chicago.

The iconic dyeing of the Chicago River is expected at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Then, it's the 70th annual downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade, which steps off from Balbo and Columbus drives at noon.

The parade will air live on ABC7 Chicago. Larry Mowry, Liz Nagy and Stephanie Wade are hosting this year.

Then, the 47th South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at noon on Sunday.

It will go from 103rd Street and Western Avenue to 115th Street.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day tradition: Why Chicago dyes its river green and is it harmful?

Metra is providing extra service, including some express trains, on seven of its 11 lines, on Saturday for the parade.

For Saturday's events, Metra will offer extra trains on its BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines. This includes early morning trains.

On Sunday, Metra is providing extra service on its Rock Island Line for the South Side Irish Parade.

Alcohol is banned on all Metra trains on Saturday and on all Rock Island Line trains on Sunday.

Customers are also asked to not bring backpacks or water bottles on the trains Saturday, Metra said.

Visit metra.com for more information.