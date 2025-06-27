2025 Chicago Pride Parade organizers highlighting community organizations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a bit of a break with tradition, the Chicago Pride Parade organizers this year are highlighting community organizations rather than celebrities.

The TaskForce Prevention and Community Services group will be at the front of the parade.

Skai Underwood demonstrated the popular improvisation dance moves they call voguing Friday.

It's all the rage for the young people that are part of the group TaskForce serves. The group is focused on the LGBTQ+ community, especially youth of color.

"I love dancing. I use it as a stress reliever," Underwood said.

The organization began some 35 years ago on the West Side. It focused initially on AIDS testing and prevention.

Then, they recognized a need for safe inclusive spaces for LGTBQ+ youth. They've grown to serve some 3,500 people a year, with services like a food pantry, which also includes fresh fruits and vegetables, and a clothing depot, where guests can get donated items to help them feel more confident in social and business situations.

The facility also includes medical testing and counseling facilities.

"What TaskForce does is we provide not only that safe space, but also that space that affirms identity, helps to build self-worth and foster a sense of community," Executive Director Chris Balthazar said.

Balthazar will serve as one of the grand marshals for this weekend's Pride Parade. It's one of the largest parades of its kind in the country.

Parade organizers say the current political climate has made life more difficult for many in the LGBTQ+ community, and they wanted to promote the important efforts happening in the community.

"We are so honored because I think that it highlights an organization that is not very well known quite frankly," Balthazar said.

Underwood says TaskForce helped her with her identity when she was younger, and she loves helping young people now as part of the staff. But she says her favorite part is dancing. And she's looking forward to doing it in front of the parade.

"It means a lot. It shows we are really doing the work. It recognizes us," Underwood said.

TaskForce has gotten to the point where they have outgrown their facility. They are currently fundraising to renovate a new space they have gotten a few blocks away from their West Garfield Park location.

ABC7 Chicago parade coverage will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. It will be available on ABC7 and wherever you stream.