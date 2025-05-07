Chicago's Michelada Fest 2025 canceled due to uncertainty surrounding artists' visas, organizers say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's Michelada Fest is being canceled.

The Michelada Fest team issued a statement, saying in part, "Due to the uncertainty surrounding artist visas and the rapidly changing political climate, we're no longer able to guarantee the full experience we had dreamed up for you with all your favorite artists. Although we tried to push through, it became clear that we wouldn't be able to deliver the full lineup as planned."

Full refunds will be given to those who already bought tickets for the 2025 festival.

The festival was supposed to be in Chicago in July.

The Michelada Fest website says there will be another festival in the future.