2025 Soar Awards for gospel music comes to Chicago next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the most influential figures in gospel music are coming together in Chicago.

The Soar Awards show will happen on Monday.

ABC7 was joined in studio Wednesday by the husband-and-wife duo behind it all, Soar Awards CEO and founder Justin Francis, and Rebecca Francis, VP and Operations Manager.

They spoke about how the Soar Awards got started, how it's coming to Chicago after starting in Rockford, how the show has grown, and what audiences can expect.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The 2025 Soar Awards show will be held Monday, March 3, starting at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Oasis, 7621 S. Greenwood Ave.

The show will be hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Willie Moore Jr. The honorees include Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful and Archbishop William Hudson. Performers at the event will include Karen Clark Sheard, Zacardi Cortez, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Lisa Page Brooks and more.

More information about the event and how to get tickets can be found here.