2025 Tony Award nominees include 3 shows first launched in Chicago, like 'Purpose'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tony nominees were just revealed Thursday morning.

Three productions first launched in Chicago have major nominations.

One of them is the acclaimed Steppenwolf drama "Purpose," with six chances to win.

Jon Michael Hill was the youngest performer to ever join the Steppenwolf ensemble.

And Glenn Davis is not only a veteran actor, but co-artistic director.

Cast members Latanya Richardson Jackson and Kara Young are also nominees.

"It's a testament to the raw honesty that's been cultivated over the last 50 years by Steppenwolf Theatre, but really all around the community," Hill said.

"The fact that we're recognized is awesome. But, we don't do it for awards or Tony nominations, we do it because we believe in the work and the story," Davis said. "We sat down with you a year ago, Hosea, and said we don't do it for Broadway. But, if it happens, we're very excited about that, as well."

Davis is from Chatham.

"Yeah, Chatham, 87th Street; my grandmother's very proud today," he said.

Hill is from Waukegan.

"I love my city; I try to get back when I can. If you say you're from Chicago to somebody from Chicago, they'll say where, what street? So, I've always repped Waukegan, and I'm happy to be a part of that very rich city in Illinois," he said.

Chicago Native Harry Lennix is also nominated, and was part of the launch last spring.

"You will equate that with excellence; it's the company we keep that speaks volumes to what this opportunity represents, what this play will mean, not just to Chicago but to the country and to the world," Lennix said.

The Tony Awards are presented on June 8.

ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders will have more about the nominees whose shows were launched in Chicago in upcoming stories.