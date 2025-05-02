2026 college football recruiting class rankings: top 25 schools

Programs that have captured a coveted national title in the past five years headline key movers in the class rankings from a busy June and early July on the recruiting trail.

Georgia, which has secured a pair of championships, climbed to No. 2 after landing multiple four-star commitments. Included in that group was Chace Calicut, a nice pull out of Texas. A tall, lengthy but also fluid defensive back, he was a standout performer this past spring at the Under Armour Next Houston camp stop and could be a versatile defender for the Bulldogs.

Michigan, which is looking to get back into the title mix after taking a step back in 2024, leaped into the top 10 of our rankings. The Wolverines closed June very strong with a handful of ESPN 300 commitments over the final week, including from a pair of defenders out of the DMV area. They landed rangy edge defender Carter Meadows out of Washington, D.C., and a good-sized corner in Andre Clarke Jr. out of Virginia.

Alabama shook off a slow start and shot from outside the rankings into the top 10. Landing a pair of prospects ranked among the top three at their respective positions helped spur the Crimson Tide's rise. Xavier Griffin, out of Georgia, is a lengthy edge defender who can get after the quarterback and make plays in space. One of the top players in Alabama, running back Ezavier Crowell, was another key pickup for the Tide.

July will bring more notable commitments, including from defensive tackleLamar Brown, the No. 1 overall player, who is scheduled to announce his intentions July 10.

Here's a look at our latest top 25.

New this ranking: Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon

Out: Cal, Kansas, Louisville

(Previous update: June 26)

Previous ranking: 1

No program has more 2026 momentum than USC under Lincoln Riley, especially after hiring general manager Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame. The Trojans have double-digit ESPN 300 commits, with several joining the list since January. That includes two five-stars to start May in Pepe and Hill, anda pair of four-star commits who flipped from Big Ten rival Oregon: in-state defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and quarterback Jonas Williams. Topui is a physical, aggressive defensive tackle who could develop into an interior pass-rushing headache for opposing offenses, and Williams is a true dual-threat signal-caller.

USC also made it a point to beef up in the trenches. It pulled four-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield out of Texas, landed in-state defensive end Simote Katoanga and traveled to Utah to snag Corner Canyon offensive lineman Esun Tafa. To further bolster the O-line, the Trojans landed Pepe out of IMG Academy. He is hugeat roughly 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, but is light on his feet as well as physical and can become a standout tackle. On the perimeter, they will not have to wait for in-state defender R.J. Sermonsas the ESPN 300 CB reclassified to 2025 and will join the Trojans this fall. For 2026, they pulled Elbert Hill, the top-ranked corner, out of the Midwest. Hill possesses elite speed, having been measured at over 22 mph in game play.

Previous ranking: 4

The Bulldogs have been a consistent staple among the top three overall classes during Kirby Smart's tenure and look to be a contender to do so again in 2026. A big step toward finishing near the top is bringing five-star quarterback Curtis back into the mix. After a decommitment, the Bulldogs were able to fend off other suitors, most notably Oregon, and give themselves a potential impact QB for the future. Curtis might need to adjust to a relatively steep jump in competition level, but he has elite physical tools, including a smooth, quick release and the ability to change arm angles.

With three of their top four pass catchers from 2024 having moved on and the fourth likely to leave after this season, Georgia is bringing in new receiving targets with speed. Brady Marchese has been recorded hitting over 22 mph in game play. After signing two ESPN 300 TEs in their 2025 class, the Dawgs continue to restock there, adding Lincoln Keyes, who with his big frame and good body control can offer a wide catch radius.

On defense, the Bulldogs have had 11 first-round NFL draft picks over the past five years and they continue to infuse that unit with top talent, including two of the top DBs in the country in Fitzpatrick andZechariah Fort. Fort is a safety with good range who can be active in run support. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Alabama great DB Minkah Fitzpatrick; his blend of size and speed gives him equally promising impact potential.

Previous ranking: 2

Mike Elko has quickly proved he can identify and recruit at a high level. He has worked fertile recruiting grounds outside his home territory, including Georgia, Florida, California. He went out west to land the nation's No. 1-ranked athlete Brandon Arrington, whose speed could allow him to have an impact on either side of the ball, though he projects to corner in College Station. He pulled out Georgia ESPN 300 defensive end Jordan Carter and landed fellow four-star defensive tackle Jermaine Kinsler out of New Jersey.

The Aggies bolstered their rushing attack with a pair of in-state running backs in K.J. Edwards and Jonathan Hatton, who has an excellent blend of size (200 pounds) and speed (he was measured hitting 21 mph on film). Edwards has been very productive in high school, rushing for 1,700 yards in each of his last two seasons.

Elko has also been able to unearth talent from more unlikely places, such as quarterback Helaman Casuga out of Utah. Casuga is not a big, physical prospect at roughly 6 feet, but he has a live arm and can get the ball out quickly. Victor Singleton, one of the top prospects in Ohio, was a nice flip from Illinois. He has clocked a 21-mph max speed and has the type of quickness and excellent feet to thrive in man coverage at corner.

Previous ranking: 3

Notre Dame started the year off slowly on the recruiting trail but added several key ESPN 300 additions in the spring and summer months, including important defensive additions. Rodney Dunham was one of the first on board and is an edge player with a quick first step. The secondary will benefit from adding some length to that unit. Ayden Pouncey is a rangy safety with a 6-foot-3 frame that could allow him to grow into an outside linebacker role. Khary Adams is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation as he possesses an excellent blend of size (6-foot-2) and speed (21.3 mph max speed).

On offense, ESPN 300 OT Gregory Patrick joined a class that already featured several top offensive line prospects including top-10 tackle Tyler Merrill, who at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds is a massive presence with physicality and power in the run game. This group collectively can continue the school's strong reputation as an offensive line factory.

The Irish also landed Thomas Davis Jr., whose father is former Panthers star Thomas Davis, and four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, who already has shown impressive footwork and a sound release from the pocket.

Previous ranking: 5

Ryan Day has the luxury of building his 2026 class around one of the most coveted players in the country: five-star receiver Henry, whose father, the late Chris Henry, was a star receiver for West Virginia and the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry Jr. stands 6-6 and has a combination of length and quickness rarely seen from high school receivers.

The rest of the Buckeyes' class has started to take shape around Henry. The team has added a handful of ESPN 300 prospects since March, including Bradford out of Louisiana and linebacker Simeon Caldwell out of Florida. C.J. Sanna is a prospect we like on tape; he is a big, physical linebacker with excellent range and is a bit of an underrated pickup for this talented class. In-state offensive tackle Maxwell Rileyis impressive changing direction and finishes plays with the type of nastiness that will endear him to fans in Columbus.

Previous ranking: 6

Clemson is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, but the Tigers are still chasing the heights of their mid-2010s success under Dabo Swinney, and their 2025 class ranked just 37th in the country. Their 2026 group is looking more promising, especially after a red-hot March in which Swinney landed eight verbals, including five ESPN 300 commits.

Much of the talent is currently concentrated on offense. Naeem Burroughsis a burner in the 100-meter dash who can take the top off a defense and has a high football IQ. Fellow receiver Connor Salmin is another big-play threat.With some new offensive weapons, the Tigers are making sure they have the time to get the ball downfield by loading up along the offensive line. Delaney,Carter Scruggs,Grant Wise,Adam GuthrieandChancellor Barclaygive the Tigers multiple ESPN 300 OLs to help reload a senior-heavy unit that is projected to lose multiple starters after 2025.

They could one day protect fellow four-star Tait Reynolds, a dual-threat QB out of Arizona who could push to be part of the long-term solution to replace Cade Klubnik. While the foundation of the class is on offense, Anderson is a key in-state pickup on the other side of the ball. With his frame (roughly 6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and range, he can be a versatile back-end defender for the Tigers.

Previous ranking: 17

The Wolverines signed the No. 1 QB for the 2025 cycle in Bryce Underwood and he carries high expectations, but they continue to add talent to the position and landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Brady Smigiel. The onetime Florida State commit is not only an accurate passer, but he also plays with the confidence and swagger that will be needed battling with five-star Underwood.

After losing two DLs in the first round of the NFL draft, Michigan added several DLs to this class, including ESPN 300 DEs Titan Davis and McHale Blade.Four-star DE Tariq Boney is a player to keep an eye on. He lacks ideal length but can be a well-rounded technician and a quick contributor.In addition to pulling Boney out of the nation's capital, Michigan also landed Carter Meadows, a rangy edge defender who can bend well.

After scoring from off the beaten path with former standout TE Colston Loveland (Idaho), the Wolverines hope to strike big again from that same region with Matt Ludwig out of Montana. He is a versatile player with good ball skills who can be tough after the catch and fights for yards.

Previous ranking: 8

Despite a rocky finish to the 2024 season, the Hurricanes are trending in the right direction. They're coming off a 10-win season, former QBCam Ward was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and they've reeled in two consecutive top-15 recruiting classes. Mario Cristobal's 2026 class is working to match or even exceed those groups.

The Hurricanes are adding pieces to field a dominant offensive line. They could lose several projected 2025 starters after this season but are adding big men who can step in and project a bright future in the trenches. In addition to landing the top-rated interior OL in the 2025 class, they have added several OLs to their 2026 class, led by No. 1 tackle Jackson Cantwell. Much like current standout OT Francis Mauigoa, who was a five-star himself and a Year 1 starter, Cantwell could step in at one of the tackle spots upon arriving in South Florida. He is a massive presence at roughly 6-7 and 320 pounds and carries his size well. In addition to being powerful, he possesses good quickness and flexibility, and much like Mauigoa is being projected to be a high NFL draft pick.

QB Dereon Coleman has room for growth but has a quick release and accuracy. The Hurricanes flipped from Georgia a speedy receiving target out of California in Vance Spafford, who won the fastest-man competition last summer at the UA Future 50 event. Four-star Miami native Jordan Campbellis 6-2, 220 pounds with the versatility to make plays in pursuit and the bend and power that portend a potential impact pass rusher. He's a candidate to take a leap with college coaching.

Previous rank: NR

It took some time for Alabama's class to find its footing, but an active June brought the Tide into the mix among the top classes in the country. They kept one of the top running backs in the class at home by signing Ezavier Crowell, an aggressive runner who possesses good power and vision.

The defense is benefitting from some big pickups, including pulling several ESPN 300 defenders out of Georgia. Xavier Griffin has a lengthy and broad frame to develop and can get up field and bend the edge. From the same high school (Gainesville), the Tide snagged DE Jamarion Matthews, who has a stockier build but can also bend well and get after the quarterback.

They also added a pair of top-10 CBs in Jorden Edmonds, also out of the Peach State, and in-state Zyan Gibson, who has posted consistent mid-4.4 40s on the camp circuit.

Previous ranking: 7

As Texas tackles the 2025 season led by one of the most high-profile signings in recent years in quarterbackArch Manning, the Longhorns continue to build for the future as well, including another five-star QB. Dia Bell brings valuable experience, having faced quality competition during his time in high school. He has shown good accuracy and deep-ball touch, and as a junior threw for more than 2,500 yards and completed 70% of his passes.

The Horns also added potential targets including ESPN 300 WRs Chris Stewart and Jermaine Bishop Jr. Stewart brings big-play speed, and Bishop is a quick, fluid target who can create after the catch. To protect their new offensive weapons, they have also landed some top in-state OLs, including top-10 OG Nicolas Robertson, a powerful big man with good feet.

Texas hit the transfer portal hard to address needs along the defensive line for this season, especially interior DL, but there are young pieces for that unit in the 2026 class.One-time Oregon commit Richard Wesley was a big add as he is explosive and powerful and could be a versatile and impact presence in the trenches.Dylan Berymon has been a standout on the camp circuit the last two offseasons and seems to keep rising to whatever challenge is thrown at him. Corey Wells is another 300-pounder who can bend well and be disruptive.

Previous ranking: 9

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a fast start fueled by strong in-state recruiting and have kept that momentum going. Several of their top commits are Pennsylvania natives, including four-star Harrisburg High School teammates Kevin Brownand Messiah Mickens. Brown is a big, flexible offensive tackle, while Mickens has been a productive prep running back, which bodes well for a Penn State program that must finally replace Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton after 2025.

James Franklin also landed in-state athlete David Davis Jr., who has clocked a 20.5 mph max speed and has the cover skills to fit into the back end of a defense one day. While most of the early commits are within Penn State's primary recruiting radius, the Nittany Lions also landed strong-armed quarterback Troy Huhn out of California. He's a big body with good feet and brings nice upside.They also went out of state to land a potential big-play target in Davion Brown. Out of Virginia, Brown possesses excellent speed, having been recorded at over 21 mph in game play, and can do a good job of high pointing the football to win contested matchups.

Previous ranking: 10

Mike Norvell cranked up the heat on Florida State's 2026 recruiting class this summer. Coming off a 2-10 season that led to a staff overhaul, Norvell's fresh start pitch is resonating with prospects. The Seminoles landed multiple four-star commitments in June, headlined by tight end Xavier Tiller, who checks in at No. 84 on the ESPN 300. A former Texas A &M commit, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Tiller boasts an 80-inch wingspan, fluid movement skills and the toughness to win contested catches.

Tiller isn't the only notable pass catcher entering the mix for Florida State. Wide receiver Devin Carter, the son of former Seminoles running back Dexter Carter, is back in the fold after initially flipping to Auburn. He brings explosive short-area quickness and strong bloodlines. Four-star Florida native Brandon Bennett adds another dynamic option.

Norvell also landed a quarterback who could one day get them the ball and tie the class together by flipping Jaden O'Neal, who plays at Mustang High in Oklahoma, from the in-state Sooners. The 6-foot-3 pocket passer ranks No. 166 overall with a good frame, smooth delivery and calm demeanor. If Florida State holds on to O'Neal, he would be the program's highest-rated quarterback signee since 2022.

Previous ranking: 20

The Mustangs charged into the CFP last season and are showing signs they plan to be consistent contenders. Capitalizing on the rich talent base in Texas, they have added several in-state prospects, including ESPN 300 backChristian Rhodes. An explosive runner who has been recorded hitting better than 21 mph in game play, he rushed for more than 1,200 yards as a junior.To help clear running lanes, the Mustangs have added several offensive linemen, including Evan Goodwin, a massive presence at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, and in-state guardDrew Evers, a thickly built and strong blocker who can latch on and control defenders.

High three-star Aljour Miles II is another nice in-state add, as he is a lengthy receiver with good quickness and body control. Another receiving target with big-play potential,Jakai Anderson, was pulled out of Louisiana. Not quite as big a target, he brings a good blend of speed and elusiveness and could also be productive in the return game. On defense, the addition of DEHudson Woodsis a big plus. Woods shows some savvy as a pass rusher, with active hands and good bend.LB Kenneth Goodwin out of California can be a physical player with the ability to rush the passer as well as make plays in coverage.

Previous ranking: 18

Unsurprisingly given his ethos, Bill Belichick is building North Carolina's 2026 class from the inside out. Griffin-Haynes was a key in-state keep. The aggressive, lengthy edge defender can bolster the Heels' defensive front with the tools to be a three-down player. Four-star North Carolina defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin flipped from Texas A &M, and the 300-pounder has plenty of raw physicality to mold. Ruffin is one of several interior linemen in the class, and Belichick went to his former home base in Massachusetts to bring in 335-pound guard Lenneil Hall.

The secondary has undergone some changes during this recruiting cycle, but Marcellous Ryan out of California remains and gives UNC a lean but fluid CB to develop. Crew Davis can be a versatile back with the power to run between the tackles, but he also possesses good ball skills. As a junior, he rushed for more than 1,300 yards and also hauled in more than 50 receptions.Quarterback commit Travis Burgess had a strong showing at the Elite 11 finals and jumped into the ESPN 300 after spring evaluations. He displayed steady development including improved accuracy and also has excellent mobility to create with his legs as well.

Previous ranking: 14

Landing one of the top defenders in the country is the fastest way to climb the recruiting rankings, and that's exactly what Billy Napier did by securing five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy. Ranked No. 9 overall and the second-best defender in the ESPN 300, McCoy would be Florida's highest-rated defensive signee in more than a decade. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Mississippi native brings elite length, explosive traits and a relentless motor that was on full display at the Under Armour All-America week in January. Beating out LSU and Texas for McCoy marks a major recruiting win for Napier, and McCoy has the potential to develop into one of the SEC's most feared defensive linemen.

Florida is building toward double-digit ESPN 300 commitments, with seven of them -- including McCoy -- joining the class in June. That group features a pair of dynamic pass catchers in Marquez Daniel and Justin Williams, as well as Georgia running back Carsyn Baker. Napier's staff has also bolstered both lines of scrimmage with several high-upside prospects ranked just outside the ESPN 300, adding critical depth as Florida looks to reassert itself in the SEC.

Previous ranking: 11

Good recruiting starts at home, and an early priority for the Fighting Illini was in-state athlete Rankin. A two-sport star who also excels on the hardwood, the ESPN 300 prospect projects to wide receiver, where he can be a playmaker with good hands and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. Also from in-state, big man Casey Thomannis one of the top OL prospects in Illinois, and three-star Tony Balanganayi is an interesting big man. He projects to the defensive line, where he has shown he can be disruptive, but with more mass could offer higher upside as an OL.

From within the Big Ten footprint, four-star Cam Thomas (Ohio) is a defender with an outstanding first step and could develop into an edge rusher with big upside.Parker Crim brings good arm length, can move well and has shown he can be explosive off the ball. Tony Williams, out of Florida, is a middle linebacker with good instincts and can be a physical presence between the tackles.

Previous ranking: 12

The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.

The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaadhas a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run.

Previous ranking: 13

The Scarlet Knights have added some top talent to their wide receiver room with Carterand Elias Coke, both of whom have been long-time commits, having joined the class before the 2024 season started. Carter is a good route runner with strong hands and could be a quick contributor once arriving. Coke is a nice target at roughly 6-2.

On defense, Joey Kopec is a two-way player in high school, contributing at RB and LB. He has good range and is effective dropping into coverage.Wydeek Collier was a big riser in the rankings after the spring evaluation period as a lengthy, agile edge defender with a high ceiling for development. Rinaldo Callaway III, out of Georgia, is an interesting addition to keep an eye on. A rangy edge defender, he is raw and needs development but shows a nice ceiling for development and could grow into a disruptive pass rusher. Athlete Chris Hewitt projects to the secondary.

Previous ranking: NR

Faizon Brandon, a five-star quarterback, is the headliner here, and rightfully so. He's a strong, accurate passer who fits Tennessee's offense perfectly. His commitment was big initially but seems even more impactful after the Vols' well-publicized split with Nico Iamaleava.

In-state four-star receiver Tyreek King (Knoxville Catholic) pairs well alongside Brandon. He is a quick, fluid target who has clocked in-game speeds faster than 21 mph. TE Carson Sneed provides another receiving target from within the state's borders. He runs well but can also aid the ground game as a tenacious blocker. Keep an eye on in-state offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda, who is a massive presence (6-7, 330 pounds) for the Vols to develop.

Tennessee's in-state success extends to defense with DE Zach Groves. A defender with good quickness and power, he has amassed more than 50 TFLs heading into his senior season. The Vols also bolstered their D-line by landingDereon Albertout of Mississippi. The 300-pound defender has been a UA Next camp standout two straight years and displays the tools to be a tough, competitive and consistent presence in the trenches.

Previous ranking: 15

The Tigers are tough to beat for in-state talent, and they built the foundation for one of the top classes in the country on homegrown recruits. But landing Keys from nearby Mississippi delivered Brian Kelly and his staff their first five-star of the 2026 cycle. As of now, the 6-3 Keys would be the highest-rated receiver to make it to Baton Rouge since Kayshon Boutte. Keys is a long strider with long arms who prioritizes winning and is a favorite of coaches and teammates alike.

LSU also recently added wide receiver Jabari Mack(a strong route runner) and offensive tackle Brysten Martinez, a pair of in-state four-star recruits who bolster a class that now features more than half of the top 10 players from Louisiana. That includes a pair of teammates from Edna Karr High: DTRichard Anderson, a stout presence at more than 300 pounds with good initial quickness, and Aiden Hall, a safety with good length, speed and downhill physicality. Though much of their recruiting success is from within their primary recruiting footprint, the Tigers did go out west to land ESPN 300 CB Havon Finney Jr. A 2027 prospect who reclassified into the 2026 class, he has shown he can be physical in press coverage but also brings excellent speed to be able to run with receivers.

Previous ranking: 16

Jedd Fisch did an excellent job bringing in talent at Arizona and is now working to retool Washington's roster and get the Huskies back into the playoff hunt. The Huskies won a key recruiting battle by pulling away Greene, an ESPN 300 OL,from rival Oregon. He is a 300-pounder who moves very well for his size with good quickness and the one-time Washington resident can be a key option in the trenches. The Huskies went east to land their QB in Derek Zammit, a tough, smart player with a smooth, quick release. He should continue to improve with the tools to develop into a productive starter.

Washington landed several commitments in the secondary, including in-state Durr, who has good size at roughly 6 feet and is smooth in his movements. He could develop at cornerback or safety.

Previous ranking: 21

Kalani Sitake's 2026 class has the potential to be program-defining as BYU builds on the momentum of last year's 11-win season, which saw the Cougars climb as high as No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cougars currently hold commitments from two top-100 ESPN 300 standouts --tight end Brock Harris and quarterback Ryder Lyons -- marking what could be their most highly rated duo of high school signees in the ESPN 300 era dating to 2006).

Harris, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound in-state product, has transformed from a jumbo wideout into one of the nation's premier tight ends, adding size while retaining his fluid route-running and wide catch radius. He also brings toughness, having competed at the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game with a cast on his hand. If all goes according to plan, Harris will catch plenty of passes from Lyons, a four-star quarterback who won California's Gatorade Player of the Year award this fall. Lyons' commitment represents a full-circle win for BYU. The Cougars offered him as an eighth grader and held off the likes of USC and Oregon to secure his commitment.

Another ESPN 300 prospect, two-way lineman Bott Mulitalo, committed in March and could be tasked with protecting Lyons down the road, adding to what has the makings of a historic haul in Provo.

Previous ranking: NR

Dan Lanning's run of sustained excellence in Eugene rolls on with Oregon's 2026 class. Reeling in five-star tight end Kendre' Harrison in November set the tone. The 6-6, 250-pound tight end is a dynamic two-sport athlete with an exceptional catch radius and is a nightmare for opposing defenses in the red zone. The Ducks also added a five-star prospect to their defense with the big-framed and rangy Jett Washington. A fluid safety with good ball skills and the ability to win jump-ball battles, he can also be a physical presence in the secondary. The Ducks added four-star defensive back Xavier Lherisse, who clocked an impressive 1.62 10-yard dash and 4.49 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Miami camp. Four-star running back Tradarian Ball adds explosiveness and excellent ball skills.

While the commitment of five-star DE Richard Wesley was short lived, the Ducks still have a strong defensive line foundation within this class. They secured the top two in-state big men in ESPN 300 DTs Tony Cumberland and Viliami Moala. The latter brings not only jolting power but is light on his feet for his size (300 pounds) and can be a handful in the heart of the trenches. DE Dutch Horisk will arrive from one of the top programs in California (St. John Bosco) where he will have been a multiyear starter who uses his hands well; as a junior, he had nine TFLs and four sacks.

Previous ranking: 22

The Fran Brown era in Syracuse certainly isn't boring. He led the Orange to just their second 10-win season since 2001 behind Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord, then landed a solid 2025 recruiting class. Now he's pushing for more talent in 2026. Four-star defensive end Jarius Rodgers out of Florida is one of Brown's biggest gets so far. The 6-5 220-pounder has tremendous length and an impressive track background. He has considerable physical tools and upside if Syracuse's coaching staff can harness it. Wilsonis another big pull out of Florida; the edge defender has good initial quickness and tallied 17 sacks in 2024.

Cooper has real upside too. He has good size (6-5, 300 pounds) yet plays with impressive balance for someone with his power and contact explosiveness. The Orange also have been active in the mid-Atlantic, landing three receivers from Delaware. Among that group is B.J. Garrett, a big target (6-3, 191 pounds) with good hands who could develop into a player in the mold of Oronde Gadsden, who had similar measurables coming out in the 2021 class.

Previous ranking: 23

The Gophers don't have a class that will be heavy with ESPN 300 commits, but they're assembling a strong group anchored by a plethora of high three-star prospects. CBs Justin Hopkins andChance Payne are good examples of that, as is edge defender Aaden Aytch. A prospect with a lean build who needs to continue to develop, Aytch brings a high ceiling as he has good length, displays wiry strength, can redirect well and can be a factor in pursuit.