21-year-old woman dies at Mansion Nightclub in Stone Park, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman from Chicago died early Saturday at a nightclub in the west suburbs.

The death happened sometime around 2 a.m. at the Mansion Nightclub, 3801 W. Lake St., in Stone Park, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A 21-year-old woman, who was a Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at that address in Stone Park, officials said.

Her cause of death and identity were not yet known.

ABC7 has reached out to local authorities and the nightclub for more information.

An event at the nightclub scheduled for Saturday night appears to be postponed, according to their website.

No further information was immediately available.