24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

21-year-old woman dies at Mansion Nightclub in Stone Park, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 9, 2025 12:30AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman from Chicago died early Saturday at a nightclub in the west suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The death happened sometime around 2 a.m. at the Mansion Nightclub, 3801 W. Lake St., in Stone Park, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A 21-year-old woman, who was a Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at that address in Stone Park, officials said.

Her cause of death and identity were not yet known.

ABC7 has reached out to local authorities and the nightclub for more information.

An event at the nightclub scheduled for Saturday night appears to be postponed, according to their website.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW