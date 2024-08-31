Woman dies after man jumps off Southern California freeway, lands on her vehicle

A woman died earlier this month after a man jumped off the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area and landed on the vehicle she was in.

A woman died earlier this month after a man jumped off the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area and landed on the vehicle she was in.

A woman died earlier this month after a man jumped off the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area and landed on the vehicle she was in.

A woman died earlier this month after a man jumped off the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area and landed on the vehicle she was in.

LOS ANGELES -- A woman died earlier this month after a man jumped off a Southern California and landed on the vehicle she was in.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a person threatening to jump from the 210 Freeway Roxford overpass in the Sylmar area on the evening of Aug. 9.

Margarita Novela Galindo was sitting in the passenger seat, next to her husband Florencio, heading out of town for the weekend. They were on the 210 Freeway when a man, in an effort to take his own life, jumped off a bridge over the freeway and went through their windshield.

Florencio did not suffer any serious injuries and immediately called his son.

"Once he told me ambulances were on the way and he pulled over to the side and couldn't open the doors, that's when I knew it was serious," said David Galindo.

Margarita was left in critical condition, remaining in the ICU for weeks. She died of her injuries on Wednesday, according to her family, leaving them overwhelmed with emotions.

"What if she stopped to get gas? What if she stopped to get water? This probably wouldn't have happened," said David.

"It could've just been two seconds off, two inches away, my mom would've been fine," the victim's daughter Stephanie Galindo said.

For Florencio, there's now a void that'll never be filled.

Margarita's three adult children, who mostly called on their mom to help with the grandchildren, are now taking care of their dad.

Amid the sadness and frustration, Florencio also has compassion for the man who killed the love of his life while taking his own.

"He doesn't know what problems he may have had to commit suicide, but he doesn't have any resentment," he said in Spanish.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .