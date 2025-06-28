27 men arrested in Lake County sheriff's operation meant to curb human trafficking: officials

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Twenty-seven men were arrested in a Lake County Sheriff's Special Investigations Group operation meant to curb human trafficking, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the SIG group conducted a two-day human trafficking suppression operation this week, focused on reducing the demand for purchased sex.

The operation targeted people trying to purchase sex through online classified advertisements, a tactic regularly used by traffickers to market human trafficking victims, the sheriff's office said.

Undercover detectives posed as individuals offering sex for money, and when the offenders arrived at a Gurnee-area hotel and offered money for sexual acts, they were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Two of the offenders resisted arrest, the sheriff's office said. An officer suffered minor injuries in one instance.

"These operations are about protecting victims and holding sex buyers accountable," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg. "Suppressing the demand is a critical piece of dismantling the human trafficking pipeline. If there is no buyer, there is no market."

Names of those arrested:

Abelardo A. Velasquez, 30, Beach Park

Robert L. Rowels, 39, Ingleside

James A. Kavinsky, 30, Niles

Jamir D. Holmes, 20, Zion

Mathew Reynolds, 23, Pleasant Prairie

Jesus S. Munoz, 35,Woodstock

Hakeem A. Moore, 22, Great Lakes

Jesus Navarrete-Vega, 30, Gurnee

Jesus M. Valdez, 28, Zion

Tyree R.L. Alexander, 32, Gurnee

Alexis M. Lopez, 31, Park City

Adrion E. Reynolds, 21, Park City

Eryk P. Plawinski, 26, Algonquin

Daevieon Garland, 21, Waukegan

Joshua L. Powell, 34, Libertyville

Daniel Corona, 29, Pleasant Prairie

Deybys Matute Moncada, 31, Zion

Charles A. Lintner, 35, Johnsburg

Argyll Piansay, 61, Gurnee

Andre L. Harevey, 41, North Chicago

Ryan P. Gibbs, 26, Libertyville

Ubaldo L. Sanchez, 28, Waukegan

Jonathan R. Litson, 45, Gurnee

Essodong Tchakpala, 25, Round Lake Beach

Adam S.W. Porwit, 26, Twin Lakes

Carl R. Weber, 35, Muskego, WI

John Garcia, 53, Kenosha