At least 1 dead in wrong-way Eisenhower Expressway crash in Hillside; inbound lanes shut down: ISP

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly wrong-way crash is impacting traffic in the west suburbs on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said all inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway are shut down at Wolf Road in Hillside.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which left at least one person dead, ISP said.

What caused the crash was not immediately clear.

ISP did not immediately say when Interstate 290 lanes might reopen.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.