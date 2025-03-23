24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
At least 1 dead in wrong-way Eisenhower Expressway crash in Hillside; inbound lanes shut down: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 23, 2025 11:51AM
Inbound I-290 lanes closed after deadly west suburban crash: ISP
An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly wrong-way crash is impacting traffic in the west suburbs on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said all inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway are shut down at Wolf Road in Hillside.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which left at least one person dead, ISP said.

What caused the crash was not immediately clear.

ISP did not immediately say when Interstate 290 lanes might reopen.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

