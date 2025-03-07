2nd annual Beautillion returns to the Chicagoland area

This weekend, the second annual Beautillion ball gets underway. It is a celebration of young Black men marking their transition from boyhood to manhood. Organized by the West Suburban Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, the event is more than just a tradition, it's a rite of passage that highlights the importance of mentorship, community, and growth.

For the young men involved, the Beautillion is a milestone event that acknowledges their hard work, growth, and commitment to the future. This year, participants Titus Pierce and Louis Gatling joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to share their experience and explain what makes the Beautillion so special.

In addition to the ceremonial elements of the Beautillion, fundraising is a key part of the event. This year, the young men are raising funds for an important cause. So far, more than $12,000 has been raised toward a $50,000 goal, with donations still being accepted.

For those who were hoping to attend, the Beautillion is officially sold out, but there's still time to contribute and make a difference. As Titus and Louis both emphasized, the event isn't just about the, it's about uplifting the entire community.

For more details on how you can get involved, visit the Beautillion's fundraising page and help these young men reach their goal.