2nd person dies after crash that injured 4 others near Midway airport: Cook County medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second person has died after a serious crash near Midway airport early Thursday morning, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A Ford Fusion was traveling east about 3:25 a.m. in the 5600-block of West 55th Street in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side, when it made a U-turn, hitting a westbound Hyundai Palisade, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the Ford Fusion was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The medical examiner identified him as Edgar Santana of Chicago.

The 31-year-old passenger in the Ford Fusion was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

She later died, and was identified as Rocio Sanchez of Chicago.

The 29-year-old man driving the Palisade was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Three passengers in the Palisade were also taken to hospitals: a 20-year-old woman in unknown condition, a 32-year-old woman in fair condition and a 17-year-old girl in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and the Chicago Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.