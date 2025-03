Chicago police investigating serious crash on 55th Street near Midway

Chicago police are investigating a serious crash at 55th Street and Central Avenue Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a serious crash on the Southwest Side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 55th Street and Central Avenue near Midway.

Police have closed 55th Street between Central and Parkside.

Chopper7 flew above the scene showing a two-vehicle crash.