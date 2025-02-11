3 young heart patients and their families get free trip to Cubs spring training in Arizona

Advocate Children's Hospital heart patients Patricio Leyva, Gerald Kruel and Mary Alice Kunz got the VIP treatment outside Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Advocate Children's Hospital heart patients with a love for the Chicago Cubs got a big surprise on Tuesday: A winter getaway to see the boys of summer at spring training.

Patricio Leyva, Gerald Kruel and Mary Alice Kunz were getting the VIP treatment outside Wrigley Field. Their names and faces were featured on the jumbotron in Gallagher Way.

But there was more.

"If you thought this was cool, we have an even bigger surprise," said Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Taillon announced that the Cubs and Advocate Children's Hospital have teamed up to send the youngsters, all heart patients at Advocate, and their families on an all-expenses-paid trip to Arizona for Cubs spring training.

"It's so nice. I was not expecting this at all. Yeah. It was really considerate," Kunz said.

Kunz, 15, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at 4 months old and underwent multiple open-heart surgeries.

Her family is grateful for hospital staff.

"They just educated us so well on how to take care of her and, wow, we have big thank you's to them," said Katie Kunz, the patient's mother.

Dr. Rinku Patel says patients and their families go through so much and is thankful they will have a chance to enjoy themselves.

"We see all the pain, the suffering, but really to see the end result of that and how much joy they bring to their families. They deserve this," Patel said.

Kruel, 9, is excited for the trip. He hopes to be a pitcher himself one day.

"He's been a trooper. Different surgeries, hospital stays but over the last 6 years, he's been good," said Garrick Brown, Kruel's stepfather.

The families leave next week for sunny and warm Arizona.