3 children injured, 1 critically, in West Town crash; driver in custody: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was taken into custody after a Northwest Side crash left three children injured on Saturday night, police said.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the West Town neighborhood's 1000-block of North Western Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was driving a Lexus SUV southbound when he struck a Lexus sedan, which was traveling eastbound on Thomas Street, police said.

Three people inside the SUV were hurt.

A 9-year-old passenger in the SUV suffered multiple face, head and arm fractures. She was taken to Humboldt Park Heath in critical condition.

Another passenger in the SUV, a 13-year-old girl, suffered cuts to her face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The SUV's driver suffered bruising to his body. He was also transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

An 11-year-old girl, who was riding in the sedan, suffered minor head injuries. She was taken to Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition.

The SUV's driver was taken into custody, police said. He was issued nine citations, and charges are pending. The sedan's driver was issued one citation.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

