3 hospitalized after possible overdose at Kilmer Elementary School in Rogers Park: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 10:12PM
3 hospitalized after possible overdose at North Side elementary school
3 people were hospitalized after a possible overdose at Kilmer Elementary School in the 6700-block of North Greenview Avenue in Rogers Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people were taken to a hospital after a possible overdose at a Chicago elementary school on Tuesday.

It happened at Kilmer Elementary School in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 6700-block of North Greenview Avenue.

Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported three people to St Francis after they ate something they should not have.

They are all expected to be OK.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

