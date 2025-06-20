3 injured in serious Bridgeport crash; 2 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody following a serious crash on the city's Southwest Side on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 600-block of West 31st Street around 7:30 a.m.

A 31-year-old man was driving a Hyundai sedan traveling westbound on 31st Street when he ran a stop sign and struck a Honda sedan, which was traveling northbound on Lowe Avenue, police said.

Police said the Hyundai then hit a parked Infiniti SUV on 31st Street.

The Honda's 68-year-old driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A male passenger in the Hyundai suffered injuries to his head and chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The Hyundai's driver, who suffered minor injuries from the crash, fled the scene.

Officers took the Hyundai's driver and passenger into custody. The driver was issued four citations, and charges are pending.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

