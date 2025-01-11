3 injured in chain-reaction crash involving ambulance in West Englewood; semi driver cited: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 6300-block of South Ashland Avenue just after 11:20 a.m.

A 54-year-old man was driving a semi northbound on Ashland Avenue when he struck the rear passenger side of an ambulance, police said.

Police said the ambulance flipped over and struck a sedan. That sedan then struck another sedan.

A 64-year-old man, who was a passenger in the ambulance, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor injuries in good condition.

A passenger in the first sedan struck was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for minor injuries in fair condition.

A 58-year-old woman, who was driving the second sedan struck, suffered an injury to her arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The semi's driver was not injured. Police said he was cited for Failure To Yield To Emergency Vehicle.