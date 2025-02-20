30th 'Gentle Warrior Awards' Black Tie Gala Fundraiser returns this weekend

This Saturday the "Gentle Warrior Awards" gala returns for the 30th year. It is the premiere fundraiser for the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.

It will be held at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall in Chicago. ABC7's Hosea Sanders and Val Warner will be there as a special guest hosts, and the museum's executive director David Peterson, Jr. joined ABC7 to talk about how the museum honors the contributions of African Americans in America's labor movement, and how the gala, which is the museum's biggest fundraiser, helps his organization. To purchase a ticket or get involved, click here.