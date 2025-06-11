Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Englewood; police searching for 4 suspects

A USPS postal worker became an armed robbery victim on Tuesday afternoon in Englewood, Chicago police said.

A USPS postal worker became an armed robbery victim on Tuesday afternoon in Englewood, Chicago police said.

A USPS postal worker became an armed robbery victim on Tuesday afternoon in Englewood, Chicago police said.

A USPS postal worker became an armed robbery victim on Tuesday afternoon in Englewood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for four people who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened in the Englewood neighborhood near 73rd and Union just before 3 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured.

The suspects fled the scene.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

ABC7 has reached out to the United States Postal Service, but did not immediately hear back.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood