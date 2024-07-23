4 pedestrians, CPD squad car hit by stolen vehicle fleeing stop on SW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four pedestrians and a CPD squad car were hit by a stolen vehicle in the Brighton Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at about 11:26 p.m. in the 2500-block of West 46th Street when police said the driver reversed and hit a squad car.

The driver then hit two other cars along with four pedestrians.

Police said three women were transported to hospitals in good condition and an eight-year-old girl was treated on the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

