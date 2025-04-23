Nearly $4M in stolen goods recovered in major LAPD cargo theft bust; 2 arrests made

LAPD said officers arrested two South American theft group members allegedly involved in the theft, movement, and sale of stolen cargo the L.A. area.

LAPD said officers arrested two South American theft group members allegedly involved in the theft, movement, and sale of stolen cargo the L.A. area.

LAPD said officers arrested two South American theft group members allegedly involved in the theft, movement, and sale of stolen cargo the L.A. area.

LAPD said officers arrested two South American theft group members allegedly involved in the theft, movement, and sale of stolen cargo the L.A. area.

LOS ANGELES -- Nearly $4 million in stolen goods was recovered in a major cargo theft bust in Los Angeles, police said.

The LAPD said its Commercial Crimes Division - Cargo Theft Unit arrested two South American theft group members allegedly involved in the theft, movement and sale of stolen cargo the L.A. area.

Oscar David Borrero-Manchola, 41, and Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos, 25, were taken into custody Tuesday after various search warrants at storage unit facilities in the San Fernando Valley in California, according to police.

Detectives said they recovered over $1.2 million worth of stolen tequila, speakers, coffee, clothing, shoes, body wash and pet food.

SEE ALSO: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's purse snatched from DC restaurant, including $3K in cash

Authorities also found a stolen shipment of bitcoin mining computers worth $2.7 million at LAX as a shipment was about to be loaded onto a plane to Hong Kong.

The suspects were booked into jail.

Borrero-Manchola was arrested for receiving stolen property. He was cited and later released, according to police. Martinez-Ramos was arrested on a no-bail warrant.

Los Angeles Port Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police and L.A. Airport Police all took part in the investigation with LAPD.

"This case highlights the ongoing collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to combat cargo theft and protect the integrity of commercial transport operations," LAPD said in a statement. "The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests may follow."