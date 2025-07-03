Fireworks sales booming in Northwest Indiana despite some tariff price hikes

Fourth of July fireworks sales are booming in Northwest Indiana. There may be price hikes in 2026 due to President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- People across the Chicago area are getting ready for the skies to light up with festive fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Many people in Illinois head to Northwest Indiana to purchase fireworks, where sales are legal. Business owners said despite the higher prices due to tariffs, fireworks sales have been booming.

Fireworks vendors said they have been busy and getting busier as the holiday approaches, but tariffs on the imported fireworks could impact fireworks shows next year.

"The lines might [ out ] be the door waiting to get into the store," Dynamite Fireworks manager Miranda Panos said.

Panos' family-owned business has seen ups and downs in the economy, and anticipating tariffs on imports, they started ordering in December.

Some fireworks items they've had to restock are already more expensive, like aerial multi-shot display cakes.

"We have seen one item in specifically that was $13.95, but due to the tariffs it is costing the consumer $25," Panos said.

The American Pyrotechnics Association reports consumers purchased 295.3 million pounds of fireworks in 2024, a 20% increase compared to 2023. The organization is lobbying for an exemption on tariffs for fireworks, which are mostly made in China.

Last month, the organization issued a release, saying in part, "The current tariff at 30% threatens to shutter small fireworks businesses nationwide and could undermine preparations for America's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026."

"We hope it all works out in our favor and for the consumer, because everybody likes to celebrate," Panos said.

Some customers say they are noticing a few items are more expensive.

"We had to get a few less cakes than we normally would," shopper Mari English said. "Thankfully I'm going to buy my own this year, so we have two budgets."

Fireworks displays may not differ this year much from last year, but those in the business of selling fireworks wonder what next year will be like for them and Fourth of July celebrations.

Independence Day revelers should leave the fireworks to the professionals. There are dozens of shows over the next few days in the Chicago area.