July 4th 2025 Fireworks: List of shows in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The summer heat has made its way to the Chicago area just in time for the 4th of July.
Here is a list of firework shows in Chicago, suburbs and Northwest Indiana:
Wheeling
June 28 at 9:15 p.m. at the Chicago Executive Airport.
Burbank
June 28, 9:45 p.m. at Narragansett Park.
Des Plaines Independence Day Celebration
June 29, 9:15 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m. at Oakton College.
Mount Prospect
July 2 and 4 at Melas Park at 9:30 p.m.
Burr Ridge
July 3 at dusk. Pre-fireworks festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Park.
Glencoe
July 3 at 9 p.m. at Lakefront Park.
Lemont
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.
Palos Heights
July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Park.
Wilmette
July 3 at dusk at Gilson Park.
Morton Grove
July 4 at dusk at Harrer Park/Civic Center.
Barrington
July 4, 9:30 p.m. at Barrington High School.
Elgin Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m. at Festival Park located at 132 S Grove Avenue.
Elk Grove concert and fireworks
July 4, 9:20 p.m. Families are welcomed to pick a picnic spot starting at 7 p.m. at Elk Grove Park
Evanston
July 4 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Evanston Lakefront.
Glenview
July 4 at 9:20 o.m. at Gallery Park after a 7p.m. concert.
Northbrook
July 4 at dusk at Meadowhill Park.
Oak Lawn
July 4 at dusk at Richards High School.
Orland Park
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park West.
Skokie
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Niles West High School.
South Holland Fourth of July
July 4 a 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Tinley Park
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at McCarthy Park.
Winnetka
July 4 at 9: 20 p.m. at Duke Child's Field.
Navy Pier
July 5, 10 p.m.
The pier hosts firework shows every Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. during the summer.
Hoffman Estates
July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the NOW Arena for the Norhtwest Fourth-Fest.
Palatine
July 5 at 9 p.m. at Palatine Community Park.
Arlington Heights and Lansing will not host a fireworks display this year.
Aurora
July 3 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Transportation Center and McCullough Park.
Lisle
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park.
Roselle
July 3 at dusk at Lake Park High School West Campus.
Wheaton
July 3 at 9 p.m. at Graf Park.
Bartlett
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park.
Bensenville
July 4 at the Redmond Recreational Complex at 9:30 p.m.
Downers Grove
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from parking lots near 75th and Lemont Road.
Glen Ellyn
July 4 at dusk at the Lake Ellyn Park.
Lombard
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Madison Meadow Park.
Naperville
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex.
Westmont
July 4 at dusk at Ty Warner Park.
Warrenville
July 4 in the evening at Cerny Park.
Darien and Itsaca will not host a firework display this year.
Hawthorn Woods
July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at the Community Park.
Wauconda
July 3 at dusk at Phil's Beach and Cook Park.
Gurnee
July 3, 4, 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Six Flags Great America.
Mundelein
July 3, 4, 5, 6 at 9:30 p.m. at Courtland Commons.
Antioch
July 4 at dusk at Sequoit Creek Park.
Lake Forest
July 4 at dusk at the Deerpath Community Park.
Lake Zurich
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Paulus Park.
Libertyville
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Butler Lake Park.
Lincolnshire
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park.
Vernon Hills
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Century Park.
Waukegan
July 4 at the Waukegan Lakefront at 9:30 p.m.
Romeoville
Three simultaneous displayed will be available on July 3 at Volunteer Park, Lukancic, and Discovery Park at 9:30 p.m.
Frankfort
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Main Park.
Joliet
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Joliet Memorial Stadium
New Lenox
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at The Village Commons.
Bolingbrook
July 4 when it's dark enough at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.
Huntly
July 4 at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m.
Spring Grove
July 4 at Horse Fair Park at dusk.
DeKalb
July 4 at Hopkins Park about 30 minutes after sunset.
North Aurora
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Noth Aurora Riverfront Park.
Batavia
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Engstrom Park.
St. Charles
July 4 when dark at Langum Park.
Kendall County
Oswego
July 4 at dusk at the Prairie Point Park.
Yorkville
July 4 at dusk near the corner of Rt. 47 and Countryside Parkway.
Schererville
June 27 starting with events at 5 p.m. at the Rohrman Park.
Cedar Lake
July 3 and July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds as part of the Cedar Lake Summerfest
Munster
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.
Crown Point
July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds.