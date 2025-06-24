July 4th 2025 Fireworks: List of shows in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The summer heat has made its way to the Chicago area just in time for the 4th of July.

Here is a list of firework shows in Chicago, suburbs and Northwest Indiana:

Cook County

Wheeling

June 28 at 9:15 p.m. at the Chicago Executive Airport.

Burbank

June 28, 9:45 p.m. at Narragansett Park.

Des Plaines Independence Day Celebration

June 29, 9:15 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m. at Oakton College.

Mount Prospect

July 2 and 4 at Melas Park at 9:30 p.m.

Burr Ridge

July 3 at dusk. Pre-fireworks festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Park.

Glencoe

July 3 at 9 p.m. at Lakefront Park.

Lemont

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Palos Heights

July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Wilmette

July 3 at dusk at Gilson Park.

Morton Grove

July 4 at dusk at Harrer Park/Civic Center.

Barrington

July 4, 9:30 p.m. at Barrington High School.

Elgin Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks

July 4, 9:30 p.m. at Festival Park located at 132 S Grove Avenue.

Elk Grove concert and fireworks

July 4, 9:20 p.m. Families are welcomed to pick a picnic spot starting at 7 p.m. at Elk Grove Park

Evanston

July 4 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Evanston Lakefront.

Glenview

July 4 at 9:20 o.m. at Gallery Park after a 7p.m. concert.

Northbrook

July 4 at dusk at Meadowhill Park.

Oak Lawn

July 4 at dusk at Richards High School.

Orland Park

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park West.

Skokie

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Niles West High School.

South Holland Fourth of July

July 4 a 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Tinley Park

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at McCarthy Park.

Winnetka

July 4 at 9: 20 p.m. at Duke Child's Field.

Navy Pier

July 5, 10 p.m.

The pier hosts firework shows every Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. during the summer.

Hoffman Estates

July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the NOW Arena for the Norhtwest Fourth-Fest.

Palatine

July 5 at 9 p.m. at Palatine Community Park.

Arlington Heights and Lansing will not host a fireworks display this year.

DuPage County

Aurora

July 3 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Transportation Center and McCullough Park.

Lisle

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park.

Roselle

July 3 at dusk at Lake Park High School West Campus.

Wheaton

July 3 at 9 p.m. at Graf Park.

Bartlett

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park.

Bensenville

July 4 at the Redmond Recreational Complex at 9:30 p.m.

Downers Grove

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from parking lots near 75th and Lemont Road.

Glen Ellyn

July 4 at dusk at the Lake Ellyn Park.

Lombard

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Madison Meadow Park.

Naperville

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex.

Westmont

July 4 at dusk at Ty Warner Park.

Warrenville

July 4 in the evening at Cerny Park.

Darien and Itsaca will not host a firework display this year.

Lake County

Hawthorn Woods

July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at the Community Park.

Wauconda

July 3 at dusk at Phil's Beach and Cook Park.

Gurnee

July 3, 4, 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Six Flags Great America.

Mundelein

July 3, 4, 5, 6 at 9:30 p.m. at Courtland Commons.

Antioch

July 4 at dusk at Sequoit Creek Park.

Lake Forest

July 4 at dusk at the Deerpath Community Park.

Lake Zurich

July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Paulus Park.

Libertyville

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Butler Lake Park.

Lincolnshire

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park.

Vernon Hills

July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Century Park.

Waukegan

July 4 at the Waukegan Lakefront at 9:30 p.m.

Will County

Romeoville

Three simultaneous displayed will be available on July 3 at Volunteer Park, Lukancic, and Discovery Park at 9:30 p.m.

Frankfort

July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Main Park.

Joliet

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Joliet Memorial Stadium

New Lenox

July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at The Village Commons.

McHenry County

Bolingbrook

July 4 when it's dark enough at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Huntly

July 4 at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m.

Spring Grove

July 4 at Horse Fair Park at dusk.

DeKalb County

DeKalb

July 4 at Hopkins Park about 30 minutes after sunset.

Kane County

North Aurora

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Noth Aurora Riverfront Park.

Batavia

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Engstrom Park.

St. Charles

July 4 when dark at Langum Park.

Kendall County

Oswego

July 4 at dusk at the Prairie Point Park.

Yorkville

July 4 at dusk near the corner of Rt. 47 and Countryside Parkway.

Northwest Indiana

Schererville

June 27 starting with events at 5 p.m. at the Rohrman Park.

Cedar Lake

July 3 and July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds as part of the Cedar Lake Summerfest

Munster

July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Crown Point

July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds.