July 4th 2025 Fireworks: List of shows in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 7:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The summer heat has made its way to the Chicago area just in time for the 4th of July.

Here is a list of firework shows in Chicago, suburbs and Northwest Indiana:

Cook County

Wheeling
June 28 at 9:15 p.m. at the Chicago Executive Airport.

Burbank
June 28, 9:45 p.m. at Narragansett Park.

Des Plaines Independence Day Celebration
June 29, 9:15 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m. at Oakton College.

Mount Prospect
July 2 and 4 at Melas Park at 9:30 p.m.

Burr Ridge
July 3 at dusk. Pre-fireworks festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Park.

Glencoe
July 3 at 9 p.m. at Lakefront Park.

Lemont
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Palos Heights
July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Wilmette
July 3 at dusk at Gilson Park.

Morton Grove
July 4 at dusk at Harrer Park/Civic Center.

Barrington
July 4, 9:30 p.m. at Barrington High School.

Elgin Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks
July 4, 9:30 p.m. at Festival Park located at 132 S Grove Avenue.

Elk Grove concert and fireworks
July 4, 9:20 p.m. Families are welcomed to pick a picnic spot starting at 7 p.m. at Elk Grove Park

Evanston
July 4 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Evanston Lakefront.

Glenview
July 4 at 9:20 o.m. at Gallery Park after a 7p.m. concert.

Northbrook
July 4 at dusk at Meadowhill Park.

Oak Lawn
July 4 at dusk at Richards High School.

Orland Park
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park West.

Skokie
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Niles West High School.

South Holland Fourth of July
July 4 a 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Tinley Park
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at McCarthy Park.

Winnetka
July 4 at 9: 20 p.m. at Duke Child's Field.

Navy Pier
July 5, 10 p.m.
The pier hosts firework shows every Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. during the summer.

Hoffman Estates
July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the NOW Arena for the Norhtwest Fourth-Fest.

Palatine
July 5 at 9 p.m. at Palatine Community Park.

Arlington Heights and Lansing will not host a fireworks display this year.

DuPage County

Aurora
July 3 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Transportation Center and McCullough Park.

Lisle
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park.

Roselle
July 3 at dusk at Lake Park High School West Campus.

Wheaton
July 3 at 9 p.m. at Graf Park.

Bartlett
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Community Park.

Bensenville
July 4 at the Redmond Recreational Complex at 9:30 p.m.

Downers Grove
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from parking lots near 75th and Lemont Road.

Glen Ellyn
July 4 at dusk at the Lake Ellyn Park.

Lombard
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Madison Meadow Park.

Naperville
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex.

Westmont
July 4 at dusk at Ty Warner Park.

Warrenville
July 4 in the evening at Cerny Park.

Darien and Itsaca will not host a firework display this year.

Lake County

Hawthorn Woods
July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at the Community Park.

Wauconda
July 3 at dusk at Phil's Beach and Cook Park.

Gurnee
July 3, 4, 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Six Flags Great America.

Mundelein
July 3, 4, 5, 6 at 9:30 p.m. at Courtland Commons.

Antioch
July 4 at dusk at Sequoit Creek Park.

Lake Forest
July 4 at dusk at the Deerpath Community Park.

Lake Zurich
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Paulus Park.

Libertyville

July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Butler Lake Park.

Lincolnshire
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park.

Vernon Hills
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Century Park.

Waukegan
July 4 at the Waukegan Lakefront at 9:30 p.m.

Will County

Romeoville
Three simultaneous displayed will be available on July 3 at Volunteer Park, Lukancic, and Discovery Park at 9:30 p.m.

Frankfort
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Main Park.

Joliet
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Joliet Memorial Stadium

New Lenox
July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at The Village Commons.

McHenry County

Bolingbrook
July 4 when it's dark enough at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Huntly
July 4 at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m.

Spring Grove
July 4 at Horse Fair Park at dusk.

DeKalb County

DeKalb
July 4 at Hopkins Park about 30 minutes after sunset.

Kane County

North Aurora
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Noth Aurora Riverfront Park.

Batavia
July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Engstrom Park.

St. Charles
July 4 when dark at Langum Park.

Kendall County

Oswego
July 4 at dusk at the Prairie Point Park.

Yorkville
July 4 at dusk near the corner of Rt. 47 and Countryside Parkway.

Northwest Indiana

Schererville
June 27 starting with events at 5 p.m. at the Rohrman Park.

Cedar Lake
July 3 and July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lake Town Grounds as part of the Cedar Lake Summerfest

Munster
July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Crown Point
July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

