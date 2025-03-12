5 face prostitution-related charges after massage parlor investigation in NW Indiana

5 face prostitution-related charges after a massage parlor investigation in Michigan City and Trail Creek, LaPorte County Indiana officials said.

5 face prostitution-related charges after a massage parlor investigation in Michigan City and Trail Creek, LaPorte County Indiana officials said.

5 face prostitution-related charges after a massage parlor investigation in Michigan City and Trail Creek, LaPorte County Indiana officials said.

5 face prostitution-related charges after a massage parlor investigation in Michigan City and Trail Creek, LaPorte County Indiana officials said.

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Five people are now in custody in northwest Indiana on prostitution-related charges.

The arrests come after a multi-agency investigation into illegal activity inside multiple massage parlors in Michigan City and Trail Creek.

Undercover officers say they discovered the illicit activity after booking appointments.

LaPorte County officials did not release the names of those charged or the names of the massage parlors involved.

RELATED: Authorities arrest 14 sex buyers in human-trafficking stings at Comic-Con

Homeland Security Investigations and police social workers provided resources and support to the women involved, officials said.

"This investigation demonstrates our commitment to disrupting criminal enterprises while also recognizing that many individuals involved in these operations may be victims of exploitation," Michigan City Police Chief Marty Corley and Trail Creek Chief Marshal Steve Dick said in a joint statement. "Our priority is not only to hold offenders accountable but also to offer support and resources to those in need."

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding illegal activities at massage parlors or other businesses to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-873-1488.