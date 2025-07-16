24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
5-vehicle crash closes part of I-94 in Northbrook: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 5:32PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the north suburbs Wednesday, Illinois State Police said.

The crash took place about 10:45 a.m. on I-94, north of Dundee Road in Northbrook, police said.

Five vehicles were involved. It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Police said the crash involved injuries, but did not say how many people were injured or how severe the injuries are.

All northbound lanes were closed as of about 12:20 p.m.

Some vehicles later appeared to be getting through.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

