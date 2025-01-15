5-year-old girl left alone on KinderCare bus in Arlington Heights: 'She could have died'

A 5-year-old girl was diagnosed hypothermic after she was left alone on a KinderCare bus in Arlington Heights, her parents and daycare officials said.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Arlington Heights 5-year-old girl is recovering after being left on a bus alone by her daycare Tuesday.

Her parents said KinderCare lost track of their daughter and they found her on a bus hours later.

Caitlynn Gonzalez and Wamui Mwiya, the mother and father of 5-year-old Dior said they want justice and accountability for the staff at KinderCare. They told ABC7 Dior was left on the bus for so long, she became hypothermic.

"Her body was limp," Gonzalez said. "I had to carry her almost unconscious body out of the bus."

Gonzalez found her daughter asleep on the bus at a KinderCare in Arlington Heights. She said her daughter was there for nearly three hours alone in below-freezing temperatures.

"If this was a parent that left their child in the car, you know, and this happened, I would think that they would be in jail," Gonzalez said. "I mean... somebody needs to be held responsible for this."

"She could have died," Mwiya said. "She could have died today. She could be dead."

Dior's parents said the staff at KinderCare said she never got on the bus from school to daycare Tuesday afternoon, even though the school showed her being signed out.

"I'm asking them to call the police. Nobody was calling the police," Gonzalez said. "There was a missing child, and they just were not really even handling the situation."

Dior was rushed to a hospital, where she was diagnosed hypothermic. She's since been discharged and is now on the mend, but her parents are furious.

"It's hard to go back to work," Mwiya said. "You start to think, as a parent, that you made the wrong decision sending your kid there."

In a statement to ABC7 KinderCare says their bus safety protocols were not followed, and as a result the staff member involved and center director are on administrative leave.

The parents said they will never bring Dior to KinderCare again, nor any daycare, as they try to work around their full-time jobs.

"Do your best to homeschool your kid and be there more, because nobody's gonna watch them like you," Mwiya said.

The Illinois Department of Family Services has confirmed with ABC7 that they are investigating the incident.