5-year-old girl, woman injured in South Side fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, April 7, 2025 10:14AM
Chicago police said a five-year-old girl and a woman were both injured in a house fire on the South Side Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old girl and a woman were both injured in a house fire on the South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1 a.m. in the 6400-block of South Maryland Avenue.

Police said the girl and the woman both suffered burns to the body and were transported to a hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no other injuries were reported. There is now word on how the fire started.

