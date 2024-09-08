5th Annual Midwest Black Restaurant Week features Batter and Berries, other restaurants across city

Looking to try a new Chicago restaurant? Sunday marked the start of the 5th Annual Chicago Midwest Campaign of Black Restaurant Week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a morning rush on a football Sunday at Batter and Berries, a hopping breakfast joint on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park.

"It is homey. It's really nice. It has wonderful food. That atmosphere is great," said regular customer Dallin Harris.

For executive chef, Ken Polk, his outgoing and kind personality is defined by breakfast.

"It gets everything started. It sets the tone. It sets the tone for how the rest of your day is going to go," Polk said.

Sunday marked the start of the 5th Annual Chicago Midwest Campaign of Black Restaurant Week, an opportunity to promote for Black-owned businesses across the city.

"I'm a chef, so I love to feed people. It's on par with what our mission is to create community and to feed people," Polk said.

Polk said the restaurant has expanded to other locations since the Lincoln Park location opened 12 years ago. There is one in Olympia Fields and there will soon another at 23rd and State.

He said promotional campaigns like Chicago Midwest Campaign of Black Restaurant Week has helped in the growth of the breakfast business.

"We have a worldwide audience. You'll see people coming with their bags from the airport or their bags heading to the airport," Polk said. "It means a lot to know the work you're doing is very impactful."

