6 injured, 1 critically, in West Ridge crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, one critically, in a crash in the West Ridge neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
The crash occurred at about 12:16 a.m. in the 6300-block of North Albany Avenue.
Police said a yellow sedan disregarded a traffic signal and struck a black SUV in the intersection of Albany and Rosemont avenues.
A 14-year-old passenger in the SUV was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Three others in the SUV, a 56-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were transported to hospitals in good condition, police said.
The 25-year-old man driving the sedan was transported to a hospital in good condition and a 17-year-old passenger declined medical services.
Police said the driver of the sedan will receive citations.