75-year-old pedestrian killed in SW Side crash; woman in custody, Chicago police say

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 10:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being hit by a car on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 9:23 p.m. in the 7000-block of S. Western Avenue, police said.

A woman, 29, was driving a silver SUV northbound on Western when she allegedly struck a man who was in the street, police said.

The man, 75, was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

The female driver originally drove off but eventually stopped, police said.

She was taken into custody; charges are pending.

CPD Major Accident Detectives are investigating.

