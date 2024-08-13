I-94 closed in both directions in Porter Co. for Portage gas leak; closure to last at least 3 hours

A gas leak in Portage, Ind. has shut down I-94 in both directors and will take crews hour to contain and fix. Chopper7 was over the scene.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of I-94 in Porter County between State Road 249 and US 20 for a reported gas leak.

Eastbound traffic is being redirected to State Road 294, and westbound traffic is being diverted to US 20.

Indiana State Police said the highway is expected to be shut down for at least three hours as NIPSCO and the Portage Fire Department work to secure the gas leak, which is near a Bass Pro Shop in Portage.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available about how the gas leak happened or how many people are impacted.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where a plume of natural gas spewed into the air and traffic was backed up for miles.