What is the best day to travel for Thanksgiving? AAA says record 79.9M will fly, drive this year

When is Thanksgiving Day, and what is the busiest travel day for Thanksgiving 2024? AAA says a record 79.9M will travel 50 miles or more this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is fast approaching and so is a travel period like no other.

AAA says the number of people traveling 50 miles or more for the holiday will set a record, exceeding pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

"Nationally, 79.9 million people are going to be traveling this Thanksgiving," said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart.

That is 1.5 million more travelers than last year.

Most will choose to drive, and Bruce Cochrane will be one of them.

"Well, I'm sorry to add to that," Cochrane said.

He is planning to drive two hours from his home in north central Wisconsin to visit his grandkids in Milwaukee. He is hitting the road next Tuesday. That and Wednesday are the worst days to travel.

"We expect it to be a little congested, and to be honest, as a retired individual, I have the luxury of not being in a rush around the clock," Cochrane said.

Rebecca Kocol is planning to beat the rush. She and her son, JJ, are leaving Friday to make the 18-hour drive to Florida.

"We plan to go see our nana in Bradenton, and we're just going to be there and hopefully help her rebuild a little bit," Kocol said.

Angel Olmo is a AAA master technician. He says before you get behind the wheel, make sure your car is road ready.

"A lot of people tend to forget that, having a regular scheduled maintenance with oil changes and fluids. If you're not up to date, or if you're not doing it, you could find yourself in a lot of trouble," Olmo said.

Air travel will also increase 2% this year. AAA credits growing consumer confidence for the boost in travel.

"There's been economic growth and a decline in inflation, and people's wallets are looking good," Hart said.

If you can't bear the thought of being stuck in traffic and if you are flexible, the best day to travel is Thanksgiving Day itself. That is when the roads are typically clear.