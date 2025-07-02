ABC7 Chicago's Judy Hsu, Samantha Chatman appear in Marvel's 'Ironheart' series

Spoiler alert for fans who are not caught up with the new Disney+ series
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spoiler alert: Marvel fans who are not caught up with the new "Ironheart" series on Disney+ should avoid watching the video in the player above.
ABC7 Chicago viewers may notice a couple of familiar faces in Marvel's "Ironheart" series.
ABC7 anchor Judy Hsu and I-Team reporter and anchor Samantha Chatman both made special appearances.
All six episodes of Marvel's "Ironheart" are now streaming on Disney+.
