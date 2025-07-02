Marvel's 'Ironheart' series highlights importance of representation in STEM fields

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Chicago-set Disney+ series "Ironheart" highlights the importance of representation for girls of color in STEM fields.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marvel is putting Chicago on the map.

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry served as the backdrop to innovation as young girls learned more about the power of STEM.

Women in STEM have long been underrepresented. In 2023, women only made up about 26% of workers in the field, according to the U.S Department of Labor.

One hometown girl is helping young girls imagine what's possible through her role in "Ironheart."

Marvel's new series is highlighting the importance of representation, from race to gender, and Chicago is part of that inspiration.

"Man, the city represents swag, grit, boldness," said actress Lyric Ross, who is from the Chicago area. "I mean, it's hard to really get down the description of what Chicago brings."

Dominique Thorne and Ross play major roles in the series. Thorne plays Riri Williams, a tech genius from Chicago who builds her own suit of armor, and Ross plays her best friend, Natalie.

"That's why I love this story of Ironheart," Ross said. "The smartest character in the MCU coming out of South Side of Chicago, building this legendary suit that can change the game. All of that should show you that it doesn't matter where you come from. It doesn't matter how you walk, how you talk. If you have something in you, it needs to come out."

Women, especially women of color, remain underrepresented in STEM careers: science, technology, engineering and math. So, when girls see women like Thorne and Ross in major roles, it sends a message: It plants a powerful seed. Your ideas matter. Your talent matters.

"Having women, positive women, who are in STEM careers can invariably spark interest and a curiosity in STEM," said Monique Turner with the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. "It's very important that we show girls that they too can break those barriers."

From mechanical engineering to digital design, STEM careers are shaping the future.

"When I grow up I plan on becoming a mechanical engineer," 12-year-old Karmyn Fields said. "Which requires not only great math skills, but robotics skills."

And now, Chicago gets to play a role in that inspiration.

Marvel's "Ironheart" is now streaming on Disney+. You can also learn more about the stars and the creatives behind the series in the latest Storytellers Spotlight, now streaming on Hulu.

