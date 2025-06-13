ABC7 to celebrate Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: In God we trust...?'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 celebrates Juneteenth with a half-hour special hosted by Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton on Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 15 at 11 p.m. on ABC7.

The special will stream on Saturday, June 14 at 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 15 at 11 p.m. on abc7chicago.com and ABC7's connected TV apps.

"Our Chicago: In God We Trust...?" explores the role of the black church in the Civil Rights Movement as both a spiritual refuge and organizing hub. Through archival footage of Civil Rights era religious leaders including Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and interviews with local pastors Rev. Dr. Charlie Dates of Progressive Baptist Church, Rev. Reginald Sharpe of Fellowship Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss of Trinity United Church of Christ, and Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church, ABC 7 Chicago examines how church leaders mobilized communities and inspired action in Chicago and around the nation.

"Our Chicago: In God We Trust...?" also explore the role money played in the civil rights moment: from the Black Panthers to preachers including Chicago's Rev. Jesse Jackson, "Our Chicago: In God We Trust...?" dives in to capitalism and how the church aimed to help level the economic playing field for African Americans.

